This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



MaaS360 by Fiberlink, an IBM company, is the trusted enterprise mobility management solution to more than 4,500 customers worldwide -- from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses. We make working in the mobile era simple and safe by delivering comprehensive security and management for applications, documents, email, and devices. Instantly accessible from the web, MaaS360 is easy to use and maintain, and provides the flexibility organizations need to fully embrace mobility in every aspect of their businesses. Backed by the most responsive support in the industry, we put our customers first by providing them with the best user experience for IT and employees.

Address

7 Albion Court

Albion Place

London

Telephone: +44-20-8846-3953

Email: sales@fiberlink.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/MaaS360

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/#!/MaaS360

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/fiberlink