This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Macheen Inc. is a leading global mobile application service provider for connected devices and services. Its flexible cloud-based platform enables innovative mobile business models and connected service offerings for individual device and market segments. Macheen operates a global platform that builds Internet connectivity into everyday devices like tablets, laptops, portable gaming, and more. Macheen is unique in providing a flexible platform for new mobile broadband subscription models and fine-grained enterprise connectivity.

Address

Central Boulevard

Blythe Valley Business Park

Telephone: +44 (0)1564 711 024

Email: info@macheen.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Macheen

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/macheeninc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/macheen-inc