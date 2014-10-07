MagenTys - Testing | BDD | DevOps

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



MagenTys are a UK and Australian based consultancy established in 2004. We help Retailers, Digital Agencies, Government Agencies and Financial Institutions improve software development and delivery through Innovation, Automation, Thought Leadership and expert Testing.

The MagenTys vastly experienced team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and Engineers have successfully delivered solutions for enterprise Data Warehouses and ERP's through to eCommerce and mobile applications for clients such as Marks & Spencer, Legal & General, Missguided, Bank of America, Thorntons, DWP (Government), ustwo and many more.

Our expertise include:

Managed Services

DevOps and Testing - Functional, Performance, Security, Usability, Accessibility, Compatibility...

Automation Consultancy

Deployment, Configuration, Testing, Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery...

Technical Consultancy

Java, Ruby, C#, .NET, SauceLabs, QTP, Visual Studio, MS Dynamics, Team City, AppDynamics, BlazeMeter...

Open Source Consultancy

Selenium, SpecFlow, Cucumber, Appium, jMeter, Jenkins...

Strategy, Innovation and Thought Leadership

DevOps, Behavioural Driven Development (BDD), Test Process Improvement (TPI)...

Address

AMP House

Croydon

Surrey

Telephone: 02071934850

Email: contact@magentys.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MagenTys