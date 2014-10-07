Magirus UK Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



As one of Europe’s leading IT solutions providers, Magirus works with its partners to develop independent, cross-sector solutions. This creates a single information source for our partners, providing them with access to a comprehensive range of products as well as to professional project advice and on-site services from highly qualified consultants. With individual and

highly professional support, you can rely on all the services of an innovative, consistently client-focussed solutions provider.

Address

Clifton House

Brants Bridge

Bracknell

Telephone: +44 (0)1344 401 600