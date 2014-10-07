This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Mandiant is the information security industry’s leading provider of advanced threat detection and incident response solutions and services. Mandiant provides products, professional services and training to Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, government agencies, police departments and leading law firms.

Address

200 Brook Drive

Green Park

Reading

Telephone: +44 7827 243246

Twitter: http://www.twitter/mandiant

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MandiantCorp

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/mandiant