This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



MarQuest provides visibility for IT system performance and security in order to deliver assurance, cost savings and efficiency increases.

MarQuest provides state-of-the-art systems that deliver accurate and relevant operational metrics to enhance service performance and security. Our services include integration, product supply, managed services, consultancy and training. Customers choose MarQuest for our combination of value-for-money and technical excellence.

In the field of Wi-Fi security, MarQuest is a world-leader in support systems. Our portfolio includes managed services, installation, planning, training and system supply. We often receive referrals by leading vendors and consultants in the Wi-Fi arena, in particular, being ascribed the moniker of a “safe pair of hands” for wireless IDS systems. MarQuest engineers are uniquely certified to CWNE level via the globally-recognised CWNP Wi-Fi scheme. At company level, our expert status is confirmed by our numerous vendor partnerships with the likes of AirTight, Aruba, Meru and many others. MarQuest is designated as a Motorola Wireless Security Specialist partner.

In the field of operational intelligence, MarQuest is a leading supplier and integrator for Splunk - delivering significant benefits to organisations by consolidating, correlating and analysing machine-generated data such as host logs and SNMP-derived information.

For overall network visibility and access to data, we provide and support a range of industry-leading solutions including Ixia data access/visibilty hardware, WildPackets packet analysis systems, InterMapper network mapping solution and many other industry-leading solutions from the likes of Infoblox, Radware and Secunia.

Address

MarQuest

22 Trinity Lane

Beverley

Telephone: 01482 886 161

Email: enquiries@marquest.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/marquestlimited

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/marquestlimited

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marquest-limited