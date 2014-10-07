This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



MarXtar Ltd are specialists in Desktop & Laptop Systems and Service Management tools, technologies, and best practice. MarXtar combines best of breed vendor partners with its own developed software to enhance and extend the reach of traditional Systems and Service Management.

MarXtar is partners with Virtual Computer for their market-leading client-side desktop virtualisation solution NxTop Enterprise, and with LANDesk Software for their LANDesk Management Suite, Security Suite, and Service Desk solutions. Completely focussed on Desktop & Laptop Management, MarXtar delivers management efficiencies through traditional and virtualisation-based technologies.

Other solutions represented include Veloxum for Enterprise for VMWare & Physical System Optimisation & SpectorSoft's Spector360 for corporate compliance and employee productivity monitoring.

Address

MarXtar Ltd

The Hillcrest

187 Worting Road

Basingstoke

Telephone: 01256 413963