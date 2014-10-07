This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Maxima is the leading IT business systems and managed services company, and the trusted IT partner to over 1400 customers across the UK and Ireland.

Maxima’s new Virtualisation Competency Centre focuses on best practice that will allow organisations to take advantage of the latest virtualisation and cloud computing techniques.

