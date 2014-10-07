This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

MDNX provides managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. We employ 180 people in the UK, of which 60% hold formal technical accreditations and run some of the most technically challenging, rapidly changing and demanding end user networks in the UK. We focus on adding value to our customers through carrier independence, operational transparency and our Real Support programme.

MDNX’s unique carrier integration model delivers significant savings for our customers whilst Life Time Management makes sure you track market prices and enjoy cost reductions in line with "street" price. Add unhindered access to technical people when you need it and you have an insight into the MDNX difference.

Address

MDNX

St James House

Southern Industrial Estate, Oldbury

Bracknell

Telephone: +44 (0) 800 107 7000