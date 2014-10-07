This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Memset is an award-winning, UK-based hosting provider. We offer a full cloud service portfolio with meaningful, industry leading SLAs. Employing innovative approaches, open source software and massive automation we deliver commodity pricing for enterprise and public sector via the G-Cloud framework.

Our core hosting services are PGA accredited up to OFFICIAL over PSN Encrypted Overlay and our data centres are UK based, keeping customer’s data safe in light of PRISM. Customers include Arsenal, BBC, Boots, Lush Cosmetics, GDS, Cabinet Office, Home Office, University of Westminster, Staffordshire County Council and more.

Address

Building 87, Dunsfold Park

Stovolds Hill

Cranleigh

Surrey

Telephone: 01483 608010

Email: sales@memset.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Memset_Ltd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/memset.hosting