Micron CPG

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



For more than 30 years, Micron’s teams of dreamers, visionaries, and scientists have redefined innovation—designing and building some of the world’s most advanced memory and semiconductor technologies. We develop the technologies that transform what's possible.

Virtualization is driving big demands on enterprise equipment—creating opportunities to overcome those demands with high-performance storage and memory.

Crucial / Micron are excited to be participating at IP Expo Europe 2014. Visit us on stand KK16 to discuss how our solutions can enhance the performance of vSphere, Virtual SAN, and VDI deployments.

Address

L'Avenir

Opladen Way

Bracknell

Berkshire

Telephone: 01344 383425

Email: uksales@micron.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CrucialMemory

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrucialMemory