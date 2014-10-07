This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) is a leading provider of seminconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. PowerDsine (R) PoE systems, a Microsemi brand, is the thought leader in energy efficient, high power PoE technology.

PowerDsine was acquired by Microsemi in 2007 and continues to provide leading edge PoE systems for network upgrades and expansion of wireless networks, IP telephony, IP surveillance, and now zero client networks as well as other IEEE standard PoE enabled Ethernet devices.

Address

Microsemi Corporation

3 River Court

Meadows Business Park, Station Approach

Blackwater, Surrey

Telephone: +44 (0) 1276 609 30

Email: PowerDsine@microsemi.com

Website: http://www.microsemi.com/powerdsine/