This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Over the last three decades, Microsoft has consistently transformed the way that people work, play and connect through technology. We are inspired every day by the genuine belief that we can change the world for the better, and we are tirelessly focussed on driving advances that help people and businesses realise their full potential.

Please join us at IP Expo stand CC24, where you will find the full range of our technology, from devices such as Surface and Windows Phone to Microsoft technology specialists who can help you harness new ways to work with social, mobile, big data, and cloud. Our special theatre this year will have 7 sessions per day run by leading technology experts demonstrating how you can use one consistent platform to reimagine your business model in the digital world. Find out more at: http://www.ipexpo.co.uk/Exhibitors/Microsoft/?utm_source=IP14LAMIR

Address

Microsoft Campus

Thames Valley Park

Reading

Berkshire

Telephone:

44 870 60 20 100

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/MSFTenterprise