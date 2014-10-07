This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Mitel Corporate Overview

Mitel® (Nasdaq:MITL) is a leading global provider of business communications and collaboration software and services. Mitel’s Freedom architecture provides the flexibility and simplicity organizations need to support today’s dynamic work environment. Through a single cloud-ready software stream, Mitel delivers a powerful suite of advanced communications and collaboration capabilities that; provides freedom from walled garden architectures and enables organizations to implement best-of-breed solutions on any network; extends the “in-office” experience anywhere, on any device; and offers choice of commercial options to fit business needs. We operate in over 100 countries, with our sales and service organization

of over 70 offices, and support over 1,600 value-added resellers and partners. For more than 35 years, thousands of businesses worldwide have invested in and relied on Mitel’s market leading portfolio of communications solutions to help them improve their business performance.

Mitel Freedom

• Connect with one number, one identity, one software stream

• Communicate, collaborate from anywhere, on any device

• Break away from ‘walled garden’ architectures

• Choose commercial options to fit your business

Address

Castlegate Business Park

Portskewett

Monmouthshire

Telephone: 01291 430000

Twitter: http://twitter.com/mitel

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/mitel.networks

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/Official-Mitel-Group-3614051