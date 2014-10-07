This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

MobileIron provides the foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organisations. MobileIron has been a leader in the Gartner EMM (Enterprise Mobility Market) Magic Quadrant every year it has been published and have delivered mobility solutions to some of the largest organisations in the world.

MobileIron delivers Mobile Application, Content and Device Management to provide IT security and user productivity on premise and cloud-based platforms.

Address

200 Brook Drive

Green Park

Reading

Telephone: +44 7801 487987

Email: info@mobileiron.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mobileiron