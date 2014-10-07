This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As a subsidiary of Molex Incorporated - a $3.6 billion Fortune 500 company with 39 manufacturing locations in 16 countries - Molex Premise Networks has a global presence, with its headquarters in Lisle, IL, USA and extended facilities covering Europe, South America, Asia, Middle East and Africa. For over 30 years Molex Premise Networks has manufactured comprehensive UTP, FTP and Optical Fibre cabling products. As one of the original pioneers of structured cabling we have provided state-of-the-art communication solutions to some of the biggest organisations in the world.

Molex Premise Networks (MPN) delivers IT infrastructure solutions that maximise performance, increase efficiency and strengthen IT security. Through a comprehensive suite of Advanced Physical Layer Lifecycle Management (APLLM) products and services, businesses can gain unprecedented deployment, operation and management efficiencies across their voice and data networks. Our comprehensive portfolio of software, electronics, copper and fibre Data Transport Systems (DTS) and infrastructure deployment services allow businesses to track and manage the lifecycle of their physical investment. From planning through to design, procurement, installation and daily moves, adds and changes (MACS), a solution from Molex Premise Networks can benefit any business when it comes to critical IT infrastructures.

By teaming across a network of trained and certified partners, Molex know-how supports the development, installation and management of your network infrastructure, whilst our global technical experts are on hand with post-installation support.

So come and visit us at stand C8 to find out how Molex Premise Networks solutions can help your business to grow

Address

Molex Premise Networks

1000 Lakeside, North Harbour

Western Road

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Telephone: 02392 205800

Email: mike.collins@molex.com