Most IT managers are unfamiliar with stipulations of new EU data regulations

Most IT managers remain blissfully ignorant when it comes to the new EU data protection laws which will be coming into force before long.

This is according to a fresh piece of research from Kroll Ontrack and Blancco (experts in data recovery and erasure respectively), which shows that an overwhelming 81 per cent of IT managers in Europe (660 were surveyed) are unfamiliar with the stipulations of the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The GDPR is being brought in to ensure a consistent treatment of data for European residents, and better protect privacy rights. The regulations will mean companies that store data on EU citizens will have to delete that personal information on request, or when the data is no longer required. In other words, you can just continue to sit on it, and dealing with this new reality will obviously take some doing.

Failure to comply with the regulations could expose the company in question to a large fine, not to mention the damage caused to the firm's reputation.

The survey showed that 57 per cent of respondents believed they would be directly affected by the new legislation – yet 61 per cent said their company hasn't made any moves to comply with the incoming regulations.

Paul Le Messurier, Programme and Operations Manager at Kroll Ontrack, commented: "Organisations still have a great deal of work to do to ensure they comply with the data protection guidelines of the new GDPR regulation. Any business holding personal data on EU residents, be it online or offline, will have to abide by the new rules."

He added: "One solution to this problem is to consult a certified, full service data destruction and erasure provider to assist in the secure deletion of unrequired data."

