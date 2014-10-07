This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

MSS have provided Security and Managed services for over 10 years, offering complete planning and design through to implementation and project management for our customers. With the greater demand on the need for convergance and consolidation, there is now a more pressing need to offer solutions which will allow the market to better manage their exisiting infrastructures, rather than keep adding layers of technologies.

MSS pride themselves in incubating new technologies and welcome on board EfficientIP into its portfolio for next Generation IP address management. Both the technology and the people behind it have given us confidence that will allow this to be another successful solution that our custmers will be keen to aquire.

Address

MSS UK LTD

Lynton House

Station Approach

Woking

Telephone: 0845 0780567