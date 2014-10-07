This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

NAS UK Ltd are partnering with Nexenta, a storage-optimized hardware and software solution driven by the feature rich ZFS file system. Coupled with commodity hardware the solution provides unparalleled capabilities for iSCSI, SAN, NAS and FC environments including In-line De-duplication, Replication, Compression, Unlimited Filesizes, Unlimited Snapshots and Storage without limits. It offers enterprise level efficiencies in storage administration and management, and high performance for VDI. We are also pleased to partner with Tarmin and their proprietary Data Defined Storage solution, GridBank 3.0, which unlocks the value of data as a business asset. The next generation data management solution is massively scalable, transparent and unified in its approach for consistent data retention, search, policy and security across cloud and traditional storage infrastructures. Our other partner on the stand is Unitrends with their Backup Software and Appliances that provide the most comprehensive, high performance, end to end storage solutions currently available. One solution. Three options. Total protection. With Unitrends there is no need to stitch together hardware and software solutions. No need for specific products to protect your applications or virtual infrastructure. There is one family of scalable, all-in-one backup, archiving, instant recovery and disaster recovery products that focus on your business, not your backup. Come and see us on Stand F61.

