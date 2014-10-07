This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Storage & Virtualisation Specialist, and long-standing VMware Enterprise Partner, NCE will be bringing their experienced and knowledgeable team to IP Expo 2013. NCE are recognised as one of the leading independent names in the UK for Storage; designing, implementing and supporting solutions for an ever increasing number of household names.

Fully ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited, and members of the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), NCE have one of the largest Storage & Server Service Operations in Europe and offer both in warranty and out of warranty repairs and on-site support for many of the products that can, no doubt, be found in your Data Center.

NCE are joined on Stand EG22 this year by Qlogic, Nexsan and FalconStor.

A visit to the NCE Stand at IP Expo will not only be worth your while to get the best gift ever, but also give you the opportunity to pick up a copy of the Eleventh Edition of "The Little Book of Data Storage" a pocket sized independent and impartial guide to the industry - You can't go home without it!

Address

NCE Computer Group (Europe) Ltd

6 Stanier Road

Calne

Wiltshire

Telephone: 01249 813666

Email: info@nceeurope.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/NCE-Computer-Group/149507331756368

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/755576?trk=tyah