Versatility and Flexibility underpin the NCE business as we provide Depot and On-Site Service Solutions for a wide variety of Multi-Vendor Storage & Servers. We can extend the life of your infrastructure in the Data Centre by providing support beyond the standard manufacturers warranty and tailoring a contract to suit the required Service Level Agreements of your Business.

With a large number of the vendors that we support exhibiting their new technology at IP Expo, NCE provide you with the opportunity to retain and have active support in place for the technology that is being tagged "End of Life" or simply not being actively developed by the vendor.

The economic downturn has put increased demand on the IT resource and with tightened budgets NCE offer an efficient and affordable solution to bridge the gap until investment is available for new technology.

We also offer additional services including Data Recovery, Certified Data Destruction, Data Migration and Storage Health-checks.

Hopefully you will visit NCE at IP Expo and see the value in working with us and become a valued piece of our ever increasing customer base. We look forward to seeing you in October.

Address

6 Stanier Road

Calne

Wiltshire

Telephone: 01249 813666

Email: info@nceeurope.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/NCE-Computer-Group/149507331756368

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/nce-computer-group