NCONNECT Cloud Telephone Systems offers companies between 2 and 249,000 employees the best telephone system on the market. 160 high-end features, excellent reliability, savings on costs and essential security features all contribute to NCONNECT being Europe's market leader. NCONNECT is based in London and is fully owned by the German vendor NFON AG which operates in 12 European countries and has been running sine 2007.

CIOs and IT Managers:

Business communication worldwide is undergoing the greatest change in its history. Investing in a cloud-based telephone system is a better way for businesses to guarantee against future changes in technology.

Visit our stand (Stand No. DD23) today for a full demonstration of the enterprise-grade Cloud Telephone System and a discussion with our technical director of your needs and requirements. We will be sharing case studies of enterprises who benefit from our system across the World.

Network/IT Resellers & System Integrators:

NCONNECT is on a mission to “give network and IT resellers a voice”. We can accelerate the addition of telephony to your product portfolio with our nStarterPack system. Never walk away from any telephony deal and don’t leave money on the table anymore!

Visit our stand (Stand No. DD23) today for a discussion with our channel sales managers about our partner program and a full demonstration of the enterprise-grade Cloud Telephone System. We are 100% channel driven company and everyday pass leads to our channel partners!

