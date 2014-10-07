This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Empowering the Smart Enterprise

NEC Enterprise Solutions provides IT & Communication solutions to small, medium and large enterprises in both the private and public sectors.

Designed for open connectivity, high availability and flexible growth, our innovative solutions

incorporate the latest voice, data and video technologies and enable real time, collaborative working, increased productivity and customer satisfaction.

Our servers, storage solutions, software and virtualized workstations enable businesses to maximize operational efficiency, performance and profitability.

Discover our innovations for yourself including live demos at IP EXPO.

For more information, please visit: http://www.nec-enterprise.com

Address

Innovation House

Mere Way

Ruddington Fields Business Park

Nottingham

Telephone: +44 115 969 5700

Email: contact.hq@emea.nec.com