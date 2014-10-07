NetApp UK Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Leading organisations worldwide count on NetApp for software, systems and services to manage and store their data. We help them envision, deploy and evolve the IT environment that works best for them, now and into the future. www.netapp.co.uk

Address

Rivermead

Oxford Road

Uxbridge

Middlesex

Telephone: 08000 718 191

Website: http://www.netapp.com/uk/services-support/ngs-contacts.aspx

Twitter: http://twitter.com/NetAppUK

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/NetApp-UK/76548322331?ref=ts

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/NetApp-111681/about