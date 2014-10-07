This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Visit NETGEAR at stand BB24 at IP EXPO Europe 2014.

Small and medium businesses continue to focus on lowering IT costs, without compromising on quality. NETGEAR is changing the economics of networking for SMBs, ensuring scalable and efficient network solutions, without the enterprise price-tag.

With live product demonstrations over the two days, we'll be able to introduce you to our affordable, future proof 10GbE Copper Switching range, as well as our enterprise-class ReadyNAS and ReadyDATA product ranges. A true industry-first, the ReadyNAS range runs hourly data snapshots to continuously backup your data, creating peace-of-mind for your business: enterprise-features at SMB prices.

Discover more about how NETGEAR's Wireless LAN Solutions can improve the reliability and connectivity of your business' wireless network, and take advantage of our FREE Site Surveys - assessing your Networking, Wireless and Storage needs.

Reliable, easy-to-use technology at an affordable cost, designed to help your business grow: that’s smart IT from NETGEAR.

Visit us at stand BB24 to see how we can help you!

Address

NETGEAR

Reflex

Cain Road

Bracknell

Telephone: +44 (0) 1344 458200

Email: uksales@netgear.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Netgear_UKI

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NetgearUk