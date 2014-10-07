This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) is the market leader in application and network performance management solutions that enable enterprise and service provider organizations to assure the quality of the user experience for business and mobile services. Used by 92 of Fortune 100 organizations and more than 165 service providers worldwide, NetScout’s technology helps these organizations proactively manage service delivery and identify emerging performance problems, helping to quickly resolve issues that cause business disruptions or negatively impact users of information technology. For more information about NetScout, visit www.netscout.com.

Address

310 Littleton Rd.

Westford, MA

Telephone: 978-614-4000

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetScout