This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Threat2Alert provides cost effective, scalable, secure and proactive threat response services that are tailored to your company, its risks and its needs.

Developed by expert consultants at cyber security firm Nettitude, the Threat2Alert service is relied upon by many organizations, to provide in-depth cyber security event monitoring. Providing you with a managed monitoring service, a key part of Nettitude’s holistic 360 security strategy.

By delivering comprehensive log and event analysis, and end-to-end incident response services, Threat2Alert can provide you with a ‘Response in Depth’ capability giving you the right level of security assurance for your business.

Threat2Alert is an ‘eyes-on-screen’ monitoring, detection and analysis service for clients that want to keep their data secure. Our dedicated Security Operations Centre (SOC) monitors, correlates and normalizes logs and packets, to identify when your company’s infrastructure is under attack. Our tools and techniques ensure that you can respond appropriately, and maintain the integrity of your valuable data and information assets.

Address

1 Jephson Court

Tancred Close

Leamington Spa

Warwickshire

Telephone: 08455200085

Email: solutions@threat2alert.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Nettitude_com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nettitude

LinkedIn: http://uk.linkedin.com/company/nettitude-group