Neverfail, a leading global software company, provides affordable data protection, high availability, and disaster recovery solutions focused on keeping users productive. Neverfail’s software enables users to remain continuously connected to the application irrespective of hardware, software, operating system, or network failures. Neverfail’s mission of eliminating application downtime ensures business continuity, removes the commercial and IT management costs associated with system downtime and enables the more productive use of IT resources. Neverfail is a member of the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Program, the Microsoft US Managed ISV Alliance Partner Program and the Microsoft SQL Server Always-On Alliance.

Address

Neverfail Group Limited

Telephone: 0870 777 1500

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/Neverfailgroup

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NeverfailGroup

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/neverfail-group