NewFox deliver innovative voice and data collaboration platforms over private, public and hybrid clouds.

We’ve built our experience in web delivery infrastructures and unified communications so understand the challenges in delivering engaging end user experiences while maximising ROI.

Two of the Newfox team are attending the Citrix Summit EMEA partner event in Barcelona and flying back over night for the opening of IP EXPO to ensure we bring the very latest technologies to Earls Court

Our Networking Practice Manager & Blogger Al Taylor will be speaking on both days of the show with a session on the key messaging from the Citrix Summit event on Thursday and a service centric look at application delivery with Citrix NetScaler on Wednesday

Follow Al’s blog - netscalertaylor.com

Address

20 Baildon Mills

Northgate

Baildon

West Yorkshire

Telephone: 01274 294074

Email: info@newfoxit.co.uk

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/NewFoxUK