Nexenta Systems Inc

Your Software-Defined Everything Journey starts here.

How will you deal with 100% more data being created from the Internet of Things (IoT) or from the latest trends in Social Media, Mobility, Big Data, and Cloud Delivery? With Software-Defined Everything (SDx), the computing infrastructure is virtualized and delivered as a service. In an SDx environment, management and control of the storage, networking, and data center infrastructure is automated by intelligent software rather than by the individual hardware components of the infrastructure.

NexentaStor is our flagship Software-Defined Storage (SDS) platform

Functionality

•Enterprise class unified storage with SMARTS

•Block and File services, scaling from 10’s of TB to PBs

•Resilience and performance required for Cloud and Enterprise applications

•Built-In comprehensive suite of data management functionality

NexentaConnect -Increase Virtual Desktop density by 75%. Improve End-User Experience by 10x.

Functionality

Software Defined solutions to simplify and optimize VDI, on any storage

Allow customers to run 75% more virtual desktops on their compute infrastructure

Deliver 10x faster end-user experience

Supported on hyper-converged, NexentaStor or 3rd party shared storage

Supports VMware and Citrix environments

