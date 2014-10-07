Nexsan Technologies

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Imation is a global data storage and information security company. Imation’s Nexsan portfolio features solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions and high-density enterprise storage arrays. Nexsan solutions are ideal for mission-critical IT applications such as virtualization, cloud, databases, and collaboration; and energy efficient, high-density storage for backup and archiving. There are more than 11,000 customers of Nexsan solutions worldwide with more than 33,000 systems deployed since 1999. Nexsan systems are delivered through a worldwide network of cloud service providers, value-added resellers and solutions integrators. For more information, visit www.nexsan.com.

