Imation is a global data storage and information security company. Imation’s Nexsan portfolio features solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions and high-density enterprise storage arrays. Nexsan solutions are ideal for mission-critical IT applications such as virtualization, cloud, databases, and collaboration; and energy efficient, high-density storage for backup and archiving. There are more than 11,000 customers of Nexsan solutions worldwide with more than 33,000 systems deployed since 1999. Nexsan systems are delivered through a worldwide network of cloud service providers, value-added resellers and solutions integrators. For more information, visit www.nexsan.com.
Address
Nexsan Technologies, Ltd.
Units 33-35 Parker Centre
Mansfield Road
Derby
Telephone: 01332 291 600
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Nexsan
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/nexsan