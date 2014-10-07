This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

NextIO simplifies enterprise datacenters by consolidating and sharing networking, GPGPU computing, and storage devices within the compute rack. The result is reduced CapEx, increased operational efficiency, and unmatched business agility to respond to changes in computing needs. NextIO is the only top of rack I/O fabric solution that seamlessly integrates existing and future servers, networks and storage fabrics without requiring proprietary drivers. The NextIO product suite – which includes an innovative architecture based on industry standard PCIe switching technology – addresses data center requirements across multiple industry segments including: Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Managed Service Providers, Web 2.0, Oil & Gas, High Performance Computing, Financial Services, Academia, and Government. For more information, visit www.nextio.com.

Address

NextIO, Inc.

8303 N MoPac Expressway

Suite A210

Austin, TX

Telephone: +44 (0) 7412621373

Email: mlogan@nextio.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/120750?goback=.fcs_GLHD_nextio_false_*2_*2_*2_*2_*2_*2_*2_*2_*2_*2_*2_*2&trk=ncsrch_hits