This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



NG Bailey IT Services provides a service that includes the design, integration and ongoing management and analysis of IT solutions.

With extensive practical capabilities covering structured cabling, communications, networking, energy management and security, we work closely with clients to bring tangible, commercial and environmental benefits.

Well-established partnerships and the highest level of accreditation with leading technology vendors are key to our success. Their training, educational and research and development support mirrors our own extensive investment in increasing the technical and project management skills of our people, which ensures we deliver only the highest standards of service to our clients.

Address

407 St John Street

3rd Floor Angel Building

Telephone: 02078430344

Email: ravi.ramanuja@ngbailey.co.uk

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/39243?trk=tyah