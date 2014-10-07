This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Nimbus Data Systems, Inc. develops award-winning Sustainable Storage® systems, the most intelligent, efficient and fault-tolerant solid state storage platform engineered for server and desktop virtualization, databases, HPC, and next-generation cloud infrastructure. Combining low-latency flash memory hardware, comprehensive data management and protection software, and highly-scalable multiprotocol storage features, Nimbus systems deliver dramatically greater performance at a significantly lower operating cost than conventional disk-based primary storage arrays, all at a comparable acquisition cost.

Address

701 Gateway Blvd

Suite 100

Telephone: 650-276-4507

Email: info@nimbusdata.com

Website: http://www.nimbusdata.com/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nimbusdata/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/nimbusdata

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/396934