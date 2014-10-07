This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Nimdesk was founded based on the principle that VDI systems needn't be overly complex or costly in order to be practical and effective. As an example, the Nimdesk TOP Server runs as a virtual appliance in any standard ESXi deployment. The Nimdesk true.vdi physical appliance delivers a full fledged VDI solution, and can be sized from 100 to 500 users per appliance, including high availability for your VDI end users, all in a single 2-rack-unit chassis. Nimdesk true.vdi.stor includes the full true.vdi solution, plus 18TB replicated HA storage, to power even the most demanding persistent use cases from one box.

Address

440 N. Wolfe Road

Sunnyvale, CA

Telephone: +1 (408) 475-2188

Email: info@nimdesk.com

Website: http://nimdesk.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nimdesk