niu enables highly available, cost effective, compliant and secure applications for its clients. IT delivery is niu’s core skill – building and running the IT services that keep clients’ core business processes running, from a tailored mix of on-premise, hosted and, increasingly, cloud infrastructures.

niu is an IBM premiere services partner and three-time Beacon Award winner, OBS partner of the year seven years running and holds a host of premium vendor relationships including Microsoft, Colt, Symantec, VMWare and more.

Its client-base continues to grow, counting companies including MetroBank, JDSports and ITSU amongst its key customers.

As the choices for IT deployment and consumption become broader than ever, niu’s bespoke, secure and flexible approach to managed services is designed to maximise results for individual businesses. The company continues to evolve, responding to the environmental and technical shift caused by public cloud apps, services and infrastructure; leveraging its knowhow and expertise to provide new and existing clients with a ‘best of all worlds’ mix of managed and cloud services in 2013.

Address

4th Floor

35 New Broad Street

London

Telephone: 0800 054 6060

Email: hello@niu-solutions.com