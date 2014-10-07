This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Novell, Inc., is a global software company that supports thousands of organizations worldwide, providing collaboration, endpoint management, and file and networking technologies. Our solutions help organizations stay competitive in a changing world by making workplaces more productive, secure and manageable.

Novell® focuses on delivering solutions for today's social, mobile and multiplatform world. We enable our customers to get more value from their current software investments and minimize their software costs, complexities and risks.

Address

1 Arlington Square

Downshire Way

Bracknell

Berkshire

Email: contact-uk@novell.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/novell_uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NovellWorldwide

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/novell