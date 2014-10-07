This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
The Nutanix Virtual Computing Platform is a converged infrastructure solution that consolidates the compute (server) tier and the storage tier into a single, integrated appliance.
Nutanix uses the same design principles and technologies that power Web-scale IT innovators such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. It tailors these for mainstream enterprises and government agencies.
The Nutanix solution is radically simple compared to traditional datacenter infrastructures, bringing the following values to enterprises of all sizes:
Rapid time to value: deployment in under 30 minutes
No disruption to ongoing operations
Easily scales
Powerful off-the-shelf, non-proprietary hardware
Reduces the cost and complexity of storage
Works with legacy components, protecting investments you’ve already made
Delivers advanced, enterprise-class storage capabilities
