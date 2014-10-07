This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



OCSL help organisations to achieve better business outcomes through the provision of technology solutions built on world-class products and services. We are a Gold Preferred HP Partner in the UK, multi-award winning and particularly proud of our HP and Microsoft Alliance Partner of the Year award for 2011.

Under the HP / Microsoft Alliance programme known as FLP (Front Line Partnership), OCSL are one of a handful of UK partners accredited to provide I2A (Infrastructure to Application) solutions. These are designed and architected by HP and Microsoft in collaboration for areas such as application platforms, virtualisation solutions and management offerings. OCSL are regarded as an expert in the technical architecting and deployment of these solutions.

OCSL have a wealth of expertise in this area and our consultants will be pleased to show you the NEW HP Virtual System recently launched by the Microsoft & HP FLP partnership.

Come and see us at the Microsoft stand B42 to learn more about how this technology can simplify the selection, purchase and delivery of virtualised infrastructure, sized to the capacity and performance requirements of your organisation.

Address

OCSL