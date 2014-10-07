This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

OCZ Technology Group is a leading provider of high-performance solid-state drives (SSDs) and offers a wide range of solutions designed and manufactured specifically for enterprise, IT, and OEM needs. Solving storage challenges and surpassing economical roadblocks, these innovative products accelerate enterprise applications and deliver superior reliability. With the goal of increasing productivity and reducing TCO, OCZ's approach to storage can transform a product offering or IT infrastructure unlike any other solution. the company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California with several offices and manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe. OCZ built on its expertise in high-speed memory to become a pioneer in flash storage technology, further widening the gap between SSDs and traditional rotating magnetic hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition, OCZ leverages the expertise and patents of acquired Indilinx, an SSD processor and firmware provider, SolidData Inc., a solid-state storage systems and solutions provider, the PLX Technology UK Design Team, developer of innovative system-on-chip (SOC) solutions, and SANRAD, a provider of flash caching and virtualization software and hardware.

Specialties

Solid State Drives for Enterprise and Consumer markets, Power management (PSUs)

Address

OCZ Technology Group

Coenecoop 89B

Waddinxveen

Telephone: +31 652 438105

Email: emea_sales@oczenterprise.com

Website: http://www.oczenterprise.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oczenterprise

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/OCZEnterprise

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/42992?goback=%2Efcs_GLHD_OCZ+Enterprise