This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



With over 15 years in IT Services, Centrality remains at the forefront of IT Services technology, underpinned by a total commitment to the very best in customer service. Our excellent, cordial, long term relationships with all our clients are testament to this commitment, and they form the foundation for our growth.

The need to be agile in the use of technology is fundamental for modern business to remain competitive and keep control of costs. By utilising Centrality as their strategic or tactical IT resource partner, our clients are attaining these benefits. What can we do for your business?

OneDeploy, from Centrality is a powerful and versatile software suite that lets you configure new PCs, upgrade existing PCs or rebuild faulty PCs with total flexibility from machine to machine.

Whatever the hardware or form factor, however many machines are involved.

OneDeploy is a ‘set up and keep up’ tool for managing your PC estate.

Need to get 3000 brand new PC’s, servers and laptops set up and ready to go?

Need to strip back your entire PC estate so it’s ready to receive an OS migration, then configure and carry out that migration?

Need to remotely rebuild individual machines when they develop faults?

OneDeploy is the answer.

Enterprise-proven, and available with the planning and implementation expertise of its developer, IT systems consultant Centrality, OneDeploy gives you the power to get your hardware up and running, and keep it that way, fast.

Address

Arran Park

Chapel Road

Meppershall

Bedfordshire

Telephone: 01462 857 014

Email: info@centrality.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/OneDeploy

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/2844341