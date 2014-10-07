This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

OneLogin was formed in 2010 by Christian and Thomas Pedersen and started shipping its first version of OneLogin later that year. Having been involved in the very early days of Zendesk, one of the most popular cloud based service desks, the brothers saw an opportunity to develop a cloud based IAM solution to address the growing requirement for a Single Sign On solution for the Cloud.

OneLogin was designed from day one to be a true Cloud service with support for multiple datacenters, in-line application upgrades and multi-tenancy. OneLogin has been the innovator in this space, delivering new functionality like Real-time Directory integration, free SAML toolkits, free Two Factor Authentication with Push, an iPad application for secure SSO and Federated Cloud Search.

Address

Finch House Business Centre

94 Woodcote Road

Telephone:

+44 (0)7976 131765

Email:

daniel.power@onelogin.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/OneLogin‎

LinkedIn:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/onelogin?trk=top_nav_home