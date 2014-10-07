This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Opengear develops smart solutions for critical infrastructure management.

Opengear designs, manufactures and delivers the most feature-rich, cost-effective, flexible solutions for secure remote infrastructure management. With Opengear, companies can access and manage mission critical systems, devices and equipment remotely and securely, even if the network is down, to save costs and maximize business continuity.

Opengear's smart appliances are deployed in state of the art data centers, distributed wiring closets and harsh remote environments worldwide, alongside critical IT, communications, network and power infrastructure.

Integrating true out-of-band management, always-available wired and wireless secure remote access, proactive monitoring and automated response capabilities, Opengear enables technical staff to provision, maintain and repair infrastructure from anywhere at any time, as if they were physically present, drastically reducing both operational costs and the risk of downtime.

Address

Herschel House

58 Herschel Street

Slough

Berkshire

Telephone: +44 20 8133 4255

Email: sales@opengear.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/opengear

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/opengear