OPNET Technologies is extending the state of the art in application and network management with solutions that directly tackle the most difficult challenges. OPNET?s unique High Definition approach leverages fine-grained data and patented analytics to deliver cross-domain visibility and rapid troubleshooting. Organizations rely on OPNET software to improve operational effectiveness through higher availability and performance, accelerate problem resolution, assure the delivery of strategic services, reduce IT operating and capital costs, manage risk associated with growth and change, and increase productivity. OPNET solutions have been operationally proven in thousands of customer environments worldwide.

Address

OPNET Technologies Ltd

4th Floor Thames Central

Hatfield Road

Slough

Telephone: +44 (0)8456 038 009