This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Outsourcery is one of the UK's leading providers of cloud-based IT and business communications solutions, delivering cloud services to partners and customers of all sizes since 2007.

Outsourcery is channel-focused and aims to remove the need for businesses of all sizes to own and manage IT, unified communications, video applications and infrastructure, enabling a switch in IT payment models from a capital expense (capex) to an operational expense (opex) model.

At Outsourcery, we work closely with our partners and customers to ensure your transition to the cloud is pain-free and delivers maximum return for your business. This is delivered through our in-depth consultancy and support capability, which means your cloud services can be integrated and customised to meet your business objectives.

At Outsourcery, we’ve invested heavily in our cloud platform, the O-Cloud, which has been built using the latest technologies from best-of-breed partners like Microsoft, HP, Parallels and Telecity Group, to ensure high availability and resilience.

Outsourcery is ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited, meets IL2 standards and follows an ITIL framework. Outsourcery recently won Comms Business Most Innovative Channel Product of the Year 2013, HP Most Innovative Service Award 2013, and was one of three finalists for the Microsoft worldwide Server Platform Partner of the Year 2013.

Outsourcery is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner with the following competencies:

Gold - Communications

Gold - Customer Relationship Management

Gold - Hosting

Silver - Content and Collaboration

Silver - Messaging

Silver - Midmarket Solution Provider

Address

Outsourcery

3rd Floor, 1 The Avenue

Spinningfields

Manchester

Telephone: 07585 964 388

Email: robert.pope@outsourcery.co.uk