This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Paessler AG, based in Nuremberg/Germany, leads the industry in providing the most powerful, affordable and easy-to-use network monitoring solution.

The company’s PRTG Network Monitor assures the availability of network components, and measures traffic and usage. It saves costs by avoiding outages, optimizing connections, workload and quality, while saving time and controlling service level agreements (SLAs).

PRTG delivers peace of mind to already 150,000 admins around the globe.

Address

Bucher Strasse 79a

Nuremberg

Telephone:

+49 911 93775 0

Email:

sales@paessler.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/paesslerAG

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/PRTG.Network.Monitor

LinkedIn:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/paessler-ag