This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Panasas, Inc., the leader in high-performance parallel storage for technical computing applications and big data workloads, enables customers to rapidly solve complex computing problems, speed innovation and accelerate new product introduction. All Panasas storage products leverage the patented PanFS™ storage operating system to deliver superior performance, data protection, scalability and manageability. Panasas systems are optimized for demanding storage environments in the energy, government, finance, manufacturing, bioscience and higher education industries.

Address

Panasas Inc

969 W Maude Avenue

Sunnyvale, California

Telephone: 408-215-6800