This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



About Panzura

Panzura optimizes enterprise data storage management and distribution in the cloud, making cloud storage simple and secure. Panzura’s global cloud storage solution seamlessly combines the flexibility, performance, and productivity benefits of distributed storage with the manageability, security, and cost benefits of centralized storage. By eliminating fundamental conflicts, Panzura ensures that storage islands disappear, sprawl is reduced, CapEx is replaced by OpEx, system management is simplified, and users easily share joint workflows as if they were local. Panzura: Cloud Storage Made Seamless. Contact: Panzura.com | +1.408.457.8504 | info@panzura.com

About Cleversafe

Employing Information Dispersal technology, Cleversafe created a Dispersed Storage® solution that gets better as it gets bigger. This highly reliable, secure system scales to the petabyte level and beyond, driving up to 90 percent of the storage costs for unstructured data out of the business while enabling global access and collaboration.

Cleversafe’s object-based storage solution leverages Information Dispersal Algorithms (IDAs) coupled with encryption to virtualize, slice, encrypt and disperse data across a network of storage nodes. Without the data redundancy and incremental costs found in traditional methods, Cleversafe Dispersed Storage® is ideally scalable to the petabyte+ level. Contact: cleversafe.com | +1.312.423.6640 | 222 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1700 | Chicago, Illinois 60606

Address

695 Campbell Technology Pkwy #225

Telephone: 408.578.8888

Email: info@panzura.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/panzurastorage

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/panzura

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/panzura