This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



PernixData is fundamentally changing how storage is designed and operated in virtual data centres. The company’s flagship product, PernixData FVP software, virtualises server side flash and RAM to enable scale-out storage performance that is independent of capacity. No changes are required to VMs, servers or primary storage, ensuring maximum performance of all virtualised applications in a seamless, scalable and cost-effective manner.

Based in San Jose, California, PernixData was founded by virtualization experts and backed by industry luminaries in the software space.

Address

1731 Technology Dr Suite 200

San Jose

Telephone: Rimmer

Email: info@pernixdata.com

Website: http://www.pernixdata.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/pernixdata

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pernixdata

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/pernixdata