This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



PGI is a CREST registered company offering a full set of cyber security services including network monitoring, incident response, secure system design and penetration testing alongside cyber threat intelligence services and consultancy. Its immersive cyber training gives IT staff and managers the skills and experience to understand and address cyber risks.

Address

Level 2

3 Sheldon Square

London

Telephone: 0845 600 4403

Email: enquiries@pgitl.com